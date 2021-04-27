 Skip to main content
Latest search for missing Welch girls' remains underway
Latest search for missing Welch girls' remains underway

  • Updated
PICHER — Several locations on the property where a now deceased suspect in the kidnapping and presumed deaths of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman is being excavated.

Investigators are digging on adjacent lot near what was a driveway.

Authorities believe Phil Welch, David Pennington and Ronnie Busick were involved in the Dec. 30, 1999 arson and fatal shooting deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman, Ashley’s parents and kidnapping and subsequent deaths of the 16-year-old best friends.

Welch and Pennington have since died and Busick was sentenced to a 10-year prison term on a reduced charge of accessory to murder.

Tuesday’s search is the latest of at least 25 searches in various locations over the years in which authorities are hoping to recover the girls’ remains.

“It may be our most promising lead,” Gary Stansill, Craig County District Attorney’s Office investigator, said Monday.

Stansill said his office has received information from several sources, including Pennington’s family members, and former tenants of adjoining properties of the “possibility of a cellar type structure” on or near the property at 629 S. Ottawa, Pennington’s former residence, and the adjoining property located at 627 S. Ottawa.

Tuesday's search is expected to last all day, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

