Latest effort to list Greenwood District on National Register of Historic Places falls short

The nearly two-decade effort to list the Greenwood District on the National Register of Historic Places has encountered another setback.
The National Park Service has returned the latest revised nomination to the applicant for more work, citing “procedural and substantive issues associated with the nomination and its processing.”
The notification puts an end to the nomination in its current form. For the proposed area to be reconsidered for the National Register of Historic Places, the nomination must go through the entire process again, starting with rewriting it to address the National Park Service’s concerns.
The evaluation of the nomination makes clear that in returning it the federal agency is in no way diminishing the historical significance of the district.
“Revisions to the narrative that better convey the full extent of the resources and the methodology developed to create the nomination would greatly strengthen the potential listing,” the evaluation states. “Addressing the resources in a consistent manner is essential.”
A group of north Tulsa stakeholders has been working on the application since the early 2000s. The group first nominated the district in 2012; that application also was returned for more work.
Reuben Gant is acting executive director of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, one of many organizations involved in pursuing the designation.
“The nomination isn’t dead, it’s just we have to adequately respond to the comments that were made by the reviewer,” Gant said. “We are in the process of doing that.”
The hope, Gant said, is to have the district on the National Register of Historic Places by the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in late May, or at least sometime in 2021.
“We will keep at it until we either fail or succeed,” Gant said. “What is important to us is recognition of the fact that Greenwood and the legacy of Greenwood entails more than just one block.”
The major procedural problem identified in the National Park Service review of the nomination was that nearly a decade has passed since the initial application was submitted, yet the applicant’s this time failed to properly notify affected property owners and local elected officials of the major revisions to the document, including boundary changes.
The evaluation also notes that Greenwood Historic District as proposed in the nomination does not fit the agency’s understanding of a historic district.
“Historic districts by their definition are cohesive collections of historic resources able to convey a sense of historic time and place by their physical proximity,” the evaluation states. “... The current format of the Greenwood Historic District nomination is problematic in many ways, but most importantly in the inclusion of so many independent discontiguous resources.”
Gant has said previously that the stakeholders who submitted the nomination wanted it to encompass the entire Greenwood District — not simply Black Wall Street — to tell the larger story of how African Americans of the time built a prosperous community despite the Jim Crow practices of the time.
The nomination defines the Greenwood Historic District as extending several blocks on either side of Greenwood Avenue from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks north to just beyond Pine Street.
The National Park Service offers suggestions for how the nomination could be reformatted. They include grouping some of the discontiguous resources into a cohesive group in the same general geographic area, with Greenwood Avenue serving as the link that connects them, or using the Park Service’s multiple property submission form.
“We are not giving up,” Gant said. “We are constantly striving for recording history (accurately), and we’ll keep doing that.”
Two buildings within the Greenwood District have already been listed on the National Register of Historic Places: Mount Zion Baptist Church and Vernon AME Church.
The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, has submitted a nomination to the National Park Service to have the 10 buildings it owns in and around the 100 block of north Greenwood Avenue listed on the register as the Greenwood Commercial Historic District. The buildings were constructed after the race massacre.
The application has been reviewed by the Tulsa Preservation Commission and is expected to be reviewed by the State Preservation Commission in April. The commission will provide a recommendation and send it to the National Park Service.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
