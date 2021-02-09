 Skip to main content
Latest effort to list Greenwood District on National Register of Historic Places falls short

Latest effort to list Greenwood District on National Register of Historic Places falls short

Greenwood

The National Park Service suggests that Greenwood Avenue (foreground) could serve as a link that connects discontiguous portions of a proposed Greenwood Historic District.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

The nearly two-decade effort to list the Greenwood District on the National Register of Historic Places has encountered another setback.

The National Park Service has returned the latest revised nomination to the applicant for more work, citing “procedural and substantive issues associated with the nomination and its processing.”

The notification puts an end to the nomination in its current form. For the proposed area to be reconsidered for the National Register of Historic Places, the nomination must go through the entire process again, starting with rewriting it to address the National Park Service’s concerns.

The evaluation of the nomination makes clear that in returning it the federal agency is in no way diminishing the historical significance of the district.

“Revisions to the narrative that better convey the full extent of the resources and the methodology developed to create the nomination would greatly strengthen the potential listing,” the evaluation states. “Addressing the resources in a consistent manner is essential.”

A group of north Tulsa stakeholders has been working on the application since the early 2000s. The group first nominated the district in 2012; that application also was returned for more work.

Reuben Gant is acting executive director of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, one of many organizations involved in pursuing the designation.

“The nomination isn’t dead, it’s just we have to adequately respond to the comments that were made by the reviewer,” Gant said. “We are in the process of doing that.”

The hope, Gant said, is to have the district on the National Register of Historic Places by the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in late May, or at least sometime in 2021.

“We will keep at it until we either fail or succeed,” Gant said. “What is important to us is recognition of the fact that Greenwood and the legacy of Greenwood entails more than just one block.”

The major procedural problem identified in the National Park Service review of the nomination was that nearly a decade has passed since the initial application was submitted, yet the applicant’s this time failed to properly notify affected property owners and local elected officials of the major revisions to the document, including boundary changes.

The evaluation also notes that Greenwood Historic District as proposed in the nomination does not fit the agency’s understanding of a historic district.

“Historic districts by their definition are cohesive collections of historic resources able to convey a sense of historic time and place by their physical proximity,” the evaluation states. “... The current format of the Greenwood Historic District nomination is problematic in many ways, but most importantly in the inclusion of so many independent discontiguous resources.”

Gant has said previously that the stakeholders who submitted the nomination wanted it to encompass the entire Greenwood District — not simply Black Wall Street — to tell the larger story of how African Americans of the time built a prosperous community despite the Jim Crow practices of the time.

The nomination defines the Greenwood Historic District as extending several blocks on either side of Greenwood Avenue from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks north to just beyond Pine Street.

The National Park Service offers suggestions for how the nomination could be reformatted. They include grouping some of the discontiguous resources into a cohesive group in the same general geographic area, with Greenwood Avenue serving as the link that connects them, or using the Park Service’s multiple property submission form.

“We are not giving up,” Gant said. “We are constantly striving for recording history (accurately), and we’ll keep doing that.”

Two buildings within the Greenwood District have already been listed on the National Register of Historic Places: Mount Zion Baptist Church and Vernon AME Church.

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, has submitted a nomination to the National Park Service to have the 10 buildings it owns in and around the 100 block of north Greenwood Avenue listed on the register as the Greenwood Commercial Historic District. The buildings were constructed after the race massacre.

The application has been reviewed by the Tulsa Preservation Commission and is expected to be reviewed by the State Preservation Commission in April. The commission will provide a recommendation and send it to the National Park Service.

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

