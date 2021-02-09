Latest effort to list Greenwood District on National Register of Historic Places falls short

“The nomination isn’t dead, it’s just we have to adequately respond to the comments that were made by the reviewer,” Gant said. “We are in the process of doing that.”

The hope, Gant said, is to have the district on the National Register of Historic Places by the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in late May, or at least sometime in 2021.

“We will keep at it until we either fail or succeed,” Gant said. “What is important to us is recognition of the fact that Greenwood and the legacy of Greenwood entails more than just one block.”

The major procedural problem identified in the National Park Service review of the nomination was that nearly a decade has passed since the initial application was submitted, yet the applicant’s this time failed to properly notify affected property owners and local elected officials of the major revisions to the document, including boundary changes.

The evaluation also notes that Greenwood Historic District as proposed in the nomination does not fit the agency’s understanding of a historic district.