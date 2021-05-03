Late-season freeze contributes to cooler-than-normal April in Oklahoma

A large, solitary supercell thunderstorm began dropping quarter-size hail near Gotebo that evening. As the storm approached Grady County, the hail size increased to golf balls until growing to baseballs as it entered the Newcastle and Norman areas.

"The storm laid a footprint of giant hail through Norman from west to east, hammering cars and damaging homes in its path. The destructive force of the hail was enhanced by winds of over 70 mph," he said.

Tulsa received 3.44 inches of rain in April at the official measuring site at Tulsa International Airport, the National Weather Service said. The city's average is 3.79 inches for April.

The May temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates increased odds for above-normal temperatures for all of Oklahoma, but especially the southwestern half of the state.

The precipitation outlook sees increased chances of drier-than-normal weather across far western Oklahoma and the Panhandle, but above normal precipitation in the far southeast.

Tulsa averages 5.91 inches of rain in May and an average high temperature of 79.4 degrees.