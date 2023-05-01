How did we get to the point that so many of Tulsa’s city facilities have fallen into disrepair?

That was a question asked by more than one attendee of Monday night’s Improve Our Tulsa 3 town hall meeting at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

“I think the need is there,” said Mike Gillard. “I’m still concerned about why we waited so long.

“Mayor (G.T.) Bynum has been in office for six years. We had people before that, and these issues aren’t addressed.”

Bynum has offered an answer to that question at each of the IOT town hall meetings held over the last week.

“We focused too much on streets, and we ended up funding streets faster than the work could be done,” Bynum said.

So much so, Bynum added, that the city has $500 million in (street) projects that are approved, funded and in the pipeline to be constructed.

“While we were funding all that, we weren’t properly funding maintenance of city facilities or the replacement of vehicles.”

That explains many of the items that appear on the proposed IOT project list: $47. 5 million for a new public safety center; $79.7 million for improvements to the PAC; and $58.5 million for fire trucks and other Fire Department apparatus.

Monday night’s town hall meeting was the last of three held by the city to provide information about the proposal and respond to questions.

Each meeting followed a similar format: a brief presentation from Bynum outlining the details of the plan followed by an open house of sorts in which city personnel were stationed at tables to respond to questions and provide additional information.

IOT 3 would include $279.8 million for streets and transportation; $249.4 million for improvements to city facilities, including $79.7 million for the Tulsa Performing Arts Center; $152.8 million for capital equipment; and $90 million for housing and neighborhoods.

If approved, the package would be paid for through the sale of bonds backed by sales and property taxes and, because it would replace retiring ones, it would not result in a tax increase.

Coretta Rose said she attended Monday night’s meeting to learn more about the proposal. Like Gillard, she was struck by the package’s focus on rehabilitating existing city structures.

“We need to come up to code, everything—roads, everything ” Rose said. “So I agree with a lot of the things the mayor was saying.”

The next opportunity for the public to comment on the proposal comes Wednesday at the City Council meeting. Councilors will also take comments at their May 24 meeting.

The meetings are at 5 p.m. at City Council chambers of City Hall, 175 E. Second St.

Councilors are expected to vote on the package May 24. It is scheduled to go to voters Aug. 8.

For more information on the IOT 3 proposal or to provide feedback, go online to improveourtulsa.com.