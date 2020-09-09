Largest highway construction award for Tulsa project will widen I-44, rebuild U.S. 75 bridges

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission on Tuesday awarded a $90 million contract to widen Interstate 44 from west of the Arkansas River bridge to Union Avenue in Tulsa and reconstruct five bridges.

“This is the single largest construction award we have had for a highway project in Tulsa,” said Kenna Mitchell, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokeswoman about the contract that was awarded to Tulsa-based Sherwood Construction.

The roadway is expected to go from four lanes to six lanes. The U.S. 75 bridges over I-44 will also be rebuilt, along with bridges just south of the interchange over Mooser Creek. The Union Avenue bridge will also be rebuilt with four lanes and sidewalks.

Construction will last about two years from the start date of the project, Mitchell said.

It will have a big impact on traffic on Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 at the same time, including five different bridges being replaced, she said.

In addition, the clover leaf ramps will be reconfigured so they match up with the new height of the bridges for U.S. 75 over I-44.

“We are trying to keep two lanes open during peak travel time,” said Mitchell, who noted that there may be times where the corridor is down to one lane in each direction.