Largely anonymous independent expenditures total $17.2 million for Oklahoma primaries

Largely anonymous political action committees with names like the Oklahoma Conservative Patriots Alliance and Americans United for Values reported spending at least $17.2 million on Oklahoma's primary elections this year, a Tulsa World analysis of Federal Election Commission and Oklahoma Ethics Commission reports show.

The races most-targeted by independent expenditures were the Republican primaries for the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the 2nd Congressional District, Oklahoma attorney general and governor.

The $17.2 million also includes $1.55 million spent on four state House seats pitting school voucher/choice proponents against skeptical incumbents.

The FEC and state ethics commission reports show more than $9 million spent on independent expenditures for state offices and $8.2 million for federal offices — and that's almost certainly not all of it.

For instance, those who track records required of broadcasters say $7.6 million in ads attacking Gov. Kevin Stitt have been booked, far more than the roughly $1.7 million reported to the ethics commission for all independent expenditures in the governor's race.

The total also doesn't include nearly $600,000 reportedly spent on Stitt's behalf by an affiliate of the Republican Governor's Association.

In general, attempts to skirt state and federal reporting rules have become increasingly common. Just last month, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission sued a PAC for failing to fully report expenditures from 2018.

Independent expenditures are those made by PACs not affiliated with a candidate. IEs are not supposed to be coordinated with candidate campaigns, although enforcement of the rule is comparatively weak. It is one of the allegations in the state ethics commission's recent lawsuit.

Unlike contributions to a candidate campaign, independent expenditures have no limits and in most cases funding sources do not have to be disclosed.

IEs for state offices are supposed to be reported to the state ethics commission; IEs for federal offices are supposed to be reported to the Federal Election Commission.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision weakened campaign finance laws, independent expenditures have become an increasingly popular mode of campaigning.

No one has come under more fire from concealed donors than Stitt.

So-called dark money organizations such as The Oklahoma Project, which appears to be a Democratic outfit, and the secretive Sooner State Leadership LLC have peppered Stitt through much of his time in office.

The Oklahoma Project and other PACs reported spending $1.73 million on independent expenditures for a non-competitive primary.

Some of the money ostensibly supported Joel Kintsel, a late entry to the race who finished second but by more than 50 percentage points in Tuesday's balloting; in reality, all of it was essentially an effort to weaken Stitt as he seeks a second term.

By comparison, the highly competitive Republican attorney general primary between John O'Connor and Gentner Drummond attracted $1.75 million.

Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said the attacks on Stitt demonstrate he has "clearly upset special interest groups who’ve lost control behind the curtain. These big bosses are flexing their blank checks to peddle lies and misinformation while trying to hide their identity and intentions."

Even more dark money — $6.5 million — has flowed into the Republican U.S. Senate primary to succeed Inhofe.

Most of that is divided between the two runoff finalists, Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon.

Shannon is principally bolstered by Oklahoma Conservative Alliance, which has raised $1.7 million — apparently entirely for Shannon's benefit. All of the money has been contributed through a dark money entity called Safe Streets Safe Communities, which has a Maryland address.

Mullin's counterpart is called Defend Us PAC, which seems to have kicked in about $700,000 on his behalf.

The 2nd Congressional Republican primary attracted $1.3 million, with more than $860,000 of that spent both supporting and opposing runoff finalist Josh Brecheen.

Among those helping Breechen is the School Freedom Fund, which has spent more than $500,000 on his behalf. The School Freedom Fund is a school voucher/choice PAC associated with the anti-tax Club for Growth, an organization that had ties to the late Sen. Tom Coburn, for whom Brecheen once worked as an aid.

The School Freedom Fund has also spent more than $750,000 on state races in Oklahoma this year.

Among those working against Brecheen is Fund for a Working Congress, a dark money organization that, according to the watchdog Open Secrets, has spent $265,000 of its total expenditures of $630,665 opposing Brecheen.

Fund for a Working Congress also spent $72,500 against John Bennett and $24,113 against Scott Pruitt, both of whom were also in the Senate primary.

At the state level, fierce fighting in the Republican primaries and with perhaps some mischievous Democrat money thrown in revolved mostly around education issues.

The largest single independent expenditure spender, though, was the Oklahoma State Medical Association, which divvied up more than $820,000 on behalf of a score of candidates. The medical association spending is not figured into the table of state races because it was not reported in fine enough detail.

Other big spenders included the Majority Fund, which is the campaign arm of the House Republican caucus, and the Senate Majority Fund, which serves the same function in that chamber.

The Pushmataha Fund, which made the top 10, shares the same address as the Choctaw Nation headquarters.

People for Opportunity, which was one of the major players in an unsuccessful effort to unseat three of the four Republican House members targeted by school voucher/choice forces, lists Dave Bond, a staffer with the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, as its registered agent.

Three of the four marked incumbents won, but the school voucher/choice forces claimed victory elsewhere and could still prevail in some of the 11 legislative runoffs.

