'Large gun battle' ends in slaying outside hookah lounge, Tulsa police say

Tulsa Police say a man is dead after "a large gun battle" outside a north Tulsa hookah lounge overnight.
Officers responded around 2:35 a.m. Sunday to a call regarding multiple gunshots at 2314 E. Admiral Blvd., according to a news release.
An unidentified man was found with a gunshot wound tot he head. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Evidence from the scene includes "dozens of shell casings of various calibers," police said, "indicating that a large gun battle occurred."
Investigators said it appeared obvious the shooting had begun in the hookah lounge parking lot and then traveled west down First Street.
Police have no suspect information.
