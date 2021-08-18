Lankford's 2022 campaign launch contrasts with primary opponent's

Pompeo, though, said the collapse of Afghan government forces witnessed in the past few weeks would not have happened under a Trump administration because the Taliban was afraid of the former president.

"(The Taliban) understood our administration was serious about protecting American interests," Pompeo said. "This administration has not struck fear in the hearts of the Taliban."

Asked whether the Afghan government's collapse in a matter of weeks after the U.S. spent 20 years, $1 trillion and more than 6,000 military and civilian lives sustaining it said something about the mission itself, Pompeo replied, "It says something about failed presidential leadership. It says (Biden) didn't have a plan."

Later, Lankford said, "There is tremendous risk in being soft and 'we're going to be nice guys' on the world stage. The people of the world … want to see us live our values and to be strong and to say, 'We stand for us, and we stand for the rights (of others.)'"

Pompeo and Lankford talked at some length about threats from China and Iran, complained about the lifting of sanctions related to a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and assured their fellow Republicans that the situation is worsening because of what they said is Biden's "soft" approach to foreign relations.