Lankford votes against two Biden nominees; Inhofe okay with one

U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford joined a large majority of Senate Republicans Tuesday opposed to the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to join the Department of Homeland Security.
The nomination ultimately prevailed, 56-43, in the first serious challenge to one of new President Joe Biden's appointments.
"I opposed Mr. Mayorkas’s nomination today because we need a strong southern border and enforcement of our immigration laws, not an open door for amnesty," Lankford said in a written statement.
Lankford also voted against confirmation of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg earlier Tuesday. Buttigieg was confirmed 86-13, with Inhofe among 36 Republicans agreeing to the nomination.
Lankford did not say why he voted against Buttigieg's confirmation.
Lankford, a member of the committee that oversees Homeland Security, has been critical of Mayorkas and the Biden administration's immigration policy, which includes stopping work on physical barriers on the border with Mexico.
"If a fence and guards were necessary for security at President Biden’s inauguration, a border fence, especially in high-traffic areas of the border, is the least we can do to keep Americans safe," said Lankford.
Reportedly, Central American immigrants have begun moving toward the U.S. border in the hope a new administration will be more agreeable to admitting them.
"In my questioning of Mr. Mayorkas, I asked what his message would be for the caravans of migrants traveling north right now," Lankford said. "He responded by saying that he would encourage them to wait a few months until they can make some changes. That does not give me confidence in our future border security.”
While the Biden administration has reversed some policies of former President Donald Trump, it reportedly is pursing other means to control immigration, including stepped up use of drones, facial recognition and remote surveillance technology.
Biden's immigration program also includes a process for those in the country illegally on Jan. 1 of this year to achieve citizenship. It would not include new arrivals.
At least some Republicans specifically object to Mayorkas because of his time with the department during the Obama administration. They say he arranged preferential treatment for friends of the administration and played an important role in immigration policies counter to Republican positions.
Inhofe said Mayorkas past performance indicates he "wants to reverse the progress we made over the last four years. Under President Obama, he helped pursue reckless immigration policies. ... His support of sanctuary cities and general refusal to enforce federal immigration laws.”
Lankford, who faces re-election in 2022, has been under pressure from all sides in recent weeks as die-hard Trump supporters questioned his conservative credentials while moderates and liberals criticized his involvement in an effort to hold up certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
Mayorkas was the first Biden appointee opposed by Inhofe, who voted in favor of all five previously approved by the Senate, including Buttigieg.
Lankford has voted for three nominees and and against three.