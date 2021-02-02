Lankford votes against two Biden nominees; Inhofe OK with one

“In my questioning of Mr. Mayorkas, I asked what his message would be for the caravans of migrants traveling north right now,” Lankford said. “He responded by saying that he would encourage them to wait a few months until they can make some changes. That does not give me confidence in our future border security.”

While the Biden administration has reversed some policies of former President Donald Trump, it reportedly is pursing other means to control immigration, including stepped up use of drones, facial recognition and remote surveillance technology.

Biden’s immigration program also includes a process for those in the country illegally on Jan. 1 of this year to achieve citizenship. It would not include new arrivals.

At least some Republicans specifically object to Mayorkas because of his time with the department during the Obama administration. They say he arranged preferential treatment for friends of the administration and played an important role in immigration policies counter to Republican positions.

Inhofe said Mayorkas' past performance indicates he “wants to reverse the progress we made over the last four years. Under President Obama, he helped pursue reckless immigration policies. ... His support of sanctuary cities and general refusal to enforce federal immigration laws.”