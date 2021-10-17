Lankford targeted by self-proclaimed RINO hunters

U.S. Sen. James Lankford made a small gesture, as if to indicate "What can I say?", when asked how he feels about being called a RINO.

Republican in Name Only is the horse collar Lankford's announced primary opponents Jackson Lahmeyer and Nathan Dahm are trying to hang around his neck.

Because Lankford did not vote to overturn Joe Biden's election as president, they contend, and because he apologized to some Black constituents for saying something that offended them, says Lahmeyer, he's not a real conservative.

"When all of this started, we'd just returned to the Capitol," Lankford said while in Tulsa last week. "Dick Durbin of Illinois, who's a true liberal, crossed the aisle, walked over to me, and said, "You're not a conservative?"

Lankford won more votes than Donald Trump in winning re-election in 2016, and to date the attacks on him do not seem to have made a serious dent in his popularity among Republicans.

But, as the two major parties are pushed to the extremes, the meanings of conservative and liberal, Republican and Democrat, often seem more and more transitory.

"Most of it is not even rational," Lankford said.