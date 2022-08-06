Lankford remains firm in opposition to burn pit measure

Just before his third "nay" vote this summer on a bill to expand medical benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances, U.S. Sen. James Lankford told Facebook Live viewers that the so-called PACT Act (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxic bill) is "a good bill with a lot of extra stuff that's not good tacked on."

The "not good" stuff, he said, included longer waits for care provided by Veterans Affairs and $400 billion in new spending on things not related to the VA or treatment of veterans with cancers and other ailments caused by exposure to "burn pits" and other hazardous materials. Representatives of the Heritage Foundation and Club for Growth, a pair of conservative advocacy organizations, have also spoken against it.

Among other things, the bill's opponents say it is structured such that it permits uncontrolled spending in future years.

Democrats and a majority of Republicans did not agree, or at least did not disagree enough to vote no again and face the wrath of angry veterans and biting sarcasm of celebrity advocate Jon Stewart.

The Honoring Our PACT Act, or S. 3373, was approved 86-11 on final passage last week after Republicans stalled what was expected to be a routine vote a few days earlier.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern also voted against the measure when it passed the House 342-88 last month.

Lankford's argument is that S. 3373 does not sufficiently account for an increase in new patients at VA facilities. The White House suggests 5 million new patients could become eligible for benefits; according to one report, 70% of those applying for VA services related to burn pits and other toxic hazards are rejected.

Currently, those applying for benefits must show some connection between their service and their condition or ailment. S. 3373 removes that requirement. All that must be proved is that the applicant served in one of the theaters or locations designated by the bill.

“This bill will add more delays to service-connected veteran care by increasing care requirements for complications that may not be service-connected," Lankford said in a press release after last week's vote. "The bill does not increase community care for veterans or increase beneficial information from community care. It simply expands eligibility without increasing capacity. All veterans should be evaluated by medical professionals to determine their ongoing treatment needs relating to their service."

Lankford also maintains that the bill does not come with sufficient oversight.

This claim, pushed by Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, is based on legislative language that says no funds appropriated to the Cost of War Toxic Exposure Fund "shall be counted as discretionary budget authority."

Montana Democrat Jon Tester, the bill's primary author, said that is to make sure appropriated funds are spent as intended. He notes that all appropriations to the fund must be approved by Congress.

Toomey said that's not good enough, and Lankford seems to agree.

None of the past two weeks' dramatics would have occurred but for a "technical error" that had to be fixed in the House. This dealt with tax issues surrounding contract buyouts of VA health care professionals.

Lankford apparently objects not to the fix itself but to the fact that the matter is in the bill at all. Besides its basic subject, the bill also deals with VA medical facility leases and recruitment of staff in rural areas, the latter of which involves the tax issue.

These seem to be some of the "unrelated stuff" to which Lankford refers.

Lankford also wanted provisions that would allow rural veterans to use local providers for treatment. One complaint of some conservative commentators is that the bill expands use of government-operated medical care.

S. 3373 originally passed the Senate in June, 84-14, with Lankford voting against it and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe voting for it. The error, corrected by a House amendment, necessitated a second Senate vote, even though the bill had not substantively changed.

In the meantime, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin unexpectedly worked out a budget reconciliation bill, which angered Senate Republicans, who had allowed a vote on an unrelated measure because they believed the reconciliation bill was dead.

On July 27, when S. 3373 came back to the Senate, 42 Republicans — including Inhofe — voted no, keeping the measure from getting the 60 votes needed for passage.

Most Republicans said the switch had nothing to do with the sudden appearance of the reconciliation bill, but Democrats said they didn't believe it, since the language had not changed since the June vote.

