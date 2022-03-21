 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lankford on declining Lahmeyer debate: 'I don’t run against people. I run for something'

  • 0
Lankford and Lahmeyer composite image

"I don’t run against people. I run for something. ... I treat campaigns like job interviews," U.S. Sen. James Lankford said after his opponent Jackson Lahmeyer (right) said they were invited to debate by the Oil & Gas Workers Association. "My job is to be able to get out in front of 4 million Oklahomans and say, ‘Here’s who I am and here’s what I believe. Here’s what I’m going to try to accomplish. You make your own decision.’”

 Tulsa World file photos

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford said he doesn’t plan to debate his Republican primary opponent, Jackson Lahmeyer, and he compared the Tulsa pastor’s calls for a debate to a “sideshow.”

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Featured: The race to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hern says 'no' to Senate campaign

Hern says 'no' to Senate campaign

The 1st District congressman, who sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, says the decision was "about how I could best help Oklahoma and the United States of America."

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian children welcomed at Polish border by Santa Clause

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert