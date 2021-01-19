Lankford, Inhofe question Biden defense, treasury nominees

U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford were among the first at bat Tuesday as the examination of President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet nominees began in advance of his Wednesday inauguration.
Inhofe, the senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, questioned Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a retired Army general.
Lankford drew double duty, quizzing both prospective Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin and Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas.
Lankford, a member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Finance Committees, focused his questions to Mayorkas on maintaining and extending physical boundaries on the southern border, including sections of a wall begun by the Trump administration.
Mayorkas said he does not support "defunding" Immigration and Customs Enforcement but sidestepped Lankford's question about whether the agency needs additional resources.
"I will have to study the condition of Immigration and Custom Enforcement, how efficiently and effectively it is using its resources and how it’s best serving the American public," said Mayorkas, who came to the U.S. from Cuba as a small child and served in the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration.
Asked about physical barriers and technology at the border, Mayorkas said, "I am well aware of the challenges that the border presents. I am very well aware of the fact ... that traffickers are seeking to exploit the border not only to move people across it illegally, but to move contraband. The narcotic traffickers have sought to exploit the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I look forward to studying the border to make sure those challenges are repelled."
Lankford asked Yellin about a 2018 remark in which she indicated tackling the national deficits and debt likely means higher taxes.
"There’s no single metric that summarizes our overall fiscal situation, but one metric that I do think is useful ... is the interest burden of the debt — what share of our economy, of GDP is going to pay interest on the debt," Yellin said.
Inhofe, in opening comments, noted Austin would be the second defense secretary nominee in four years to require a waiver from a federal law requiring barring those less than seven years removed from the military from holding the position.
Inhofe also repeated concerns about the condition of the U.S. military in what he said is the most dangerous time of his lifetime.
Later, during questioning, Inhofe asked Austin his views on troop levels and defense expenditures, which Inhofe thinks should increase 3-5% per year in accordance with the National Defense Strategy.
Austin would not be pinned down on specifics but agreed the United States' technological advantage over China is shrinking.
Austin also indicated continued support for the nuclear triad — air, sea and land-based capability — which some observers consider outdated.
"As I said in the opening statement, I believe that our resources need to match our strategy, and our strategy needs to match our policy," Austin said.