Lankford, Inhofe question Biden defense, treasury nominees

U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford were among the first at bat Tuesday as the examination of President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet nominees began in advance of his Wednesday inauguration.

Inhofe, the senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, questioned Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a retired Army general.

Lankford drew double duty, quizzing both prospective Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin and Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

Lankford, a member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Finance Committees, focused his questions to Mayorkas on maintaining and extending physical boundaries on the southern border, including sections of a wall begun by the Trump administration.

Mayorkas said he does not support "defunding" Immigration and Customs Enforcement but sidestepped Lankford's question about whether the agency needs additional resources.

"I will have to study the condition of Immigration and Custom Enforcement, how efficiently and effectively it is using its resources and how it’s best serving the American public," said Mayorkas, who came to the U.S. from Cuba as a small child and served in the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration.