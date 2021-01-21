Lankford, Inhofe pan Biden's early moves on energy and environment

Oklahoma's congressional delegation was quick to denounce new President Joe Biden's opening moves on energy and environmental policy.
Within hours of Biden's Wednesday inauguration, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe issued a statement complaining about the new chief executive's orders cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline and beginning the process of rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole likewise criticized cancelling the license to complete the pipeline from eastern Alberta to southern Nebraska, with Cole also panning the Paris agreement.
Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, who acknowledges the effects of climate change, said the Paris Agreement is not the way to solve the problem.
Environmentalists argue that blocking the pipeline will discourage production of the Alberta tar sands, a process that in itself creates significant greenhouse gases, that the oil produced pollutes more than other grades, and that the pipeline is an environmental threat of its own.
Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa's School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, said that cancelling U.S. authorization of the pipeline will not ultimately reduce greenhouse emissions and that Biden's executive order to that effect was a mistake.
"It's disappointing. I'd love to know what information the Biden administration had before making the decision," Seng said.
Seng said heavy oil from the tar sands are mixed with the lighter shale oil now being pumped in the United States to refine fuel and other petroleum products.
Tar sands oil is already piped into the the U.S., but the Keystone XL would increase capacity by an estimated 800,000 barrels a day. Seng said current market conditions wouldn't support that kind of flow, but it would allow the U.S. to meet more of its petroleum needs without going outside North America.
"That's 800,000 barrels coming from a friendly country," Seng said.
Seng said the pipeline would likely have a positive impact on Oklahoma's oil and gas sector, particularly those with interests in the Cushing pipeline terminal.
Seng said without the Keystone XL, Canadian interests will complete a pipeline through the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific coast and ship the oil by tanker to Asia.
"This oil will be produced no matter what," he said.
Lankford's said killing the pipeline might be good "progressive politics" but flies in the face of economics and science.
"Pipelines are the safest way to transport oi," Lankford said. "While Oklahomans want to see the US continue to pursue an all-of-the-above energy policy, we also understand that currently our cars and trucks run on oil."
Inhofe called Wednesday a "sad day" for energy policy and dinged Biden for abandoning what Inhofe called the Trump administration's "light touch" in regulating greenhouse gases.
Lucas sounded a similar note on the Paris Agreement.
"As a farmer who has seen the effects of climate change first-hand, I believe we should address global greenhouse gas emissions and support clean American energy," Lucas said in a written statement. "The Paris Agreement is not the way to do that, however. It commits the U.S. to a tremendous financial burden while doing nothing to enforce greenhouse gas reductions by other participants."
Cole described Biden's early executive orders as a "mixed bag," with some deserving support and others "sops to various Democratically aligned special interest groups."
The energy and environmental orders, Cole said, "are dangerous and damaging to the long-term national interests of the United States. They must be vigorously opposed in Congress."
The Keystone XL was first proposed in 2008 to carry oil extracted from tar sands in Alberta to refineries and ports on the Texas-Louisiana coast. The pipeline from Steele City, Neb., through Cushing to the Gulf was completed in 2015, but the northern section has been subject of a highly partisan tug-of-war involving the U.S. and Canadian governments, environmentalists, land owners, American Indian tribes and the oil industry.
The Obama administration refused to give the required approval for the international pipeline, but the Trump administration did. In between have been countless court fights, and one of Biden's first acts was to cancel Trump's approval.
Seng said extracting oil from the sands is energy intensive and does produce greenhouse gases, but that the oil will be processed and burned regardless of whether the pipeline is built.
He said land owners along the path of the pipeline also have legitimate but not unsolvable concerns.
The bottom line, as far as Seng is concerned, is that for the foreseeable future the U.S. will continue to need heavy oils like those produced by the tar sands, and will either get them from Canada or somewhere else.