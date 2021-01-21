Lankford, Inhofe pan Biden's early moves on energy and environment

"It's disappointing. I'd love to know what information the Biden administration had before making the decision," Seng said.

Seng said heavy oil from the tar sands are mixed with the lighter shale oil now being pumped in the United States to refine fuel and other petroleum products.

Tar sands oil is already piped into the the U.S., but the Keystone XL would increase capacity by an estimated 800,000 barrels a day. Seng said current market conditions wouldn't support that kind of flow, but it would allow the U.S. to meet more of its petroleum needs without going outside North America.

"That's 800,000 barrels coming from a friendly country," Seng said.

Seng said the pipeline would likely have a positive impact on Oklahoma's oil and gas sector, particularly those with interests in the Cushing pipeline terminal.

Seng said without the Keystone XL, Canadian interests will complete a pipeline through the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific coast and ship the oil by tanker to Asia.

"This oil will be produced no matter what," he said.

Lankford's said killing the pipeline might be good "progressive politics" but flies in the face of economics and science.