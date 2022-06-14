Landlords, tenants finding ways to avoid evictions: 'How to do things better'

While Tulsa landlords are filing more eviction court cases this year, they’re not actually evicting as many people, indicating that tenants and housing providers are finding ways to compromise, instead, according to recent data.

Tulsa, like the rest of the country, saw a dramatic drop in the number of eviction cases last year, when a federal moratorium limited the circumstances in which a landlord could seek an eviction. But with the moratorium no longer in effect, local landlords filed more than 3,200 evictions in the first four months of 2022, nearly 20% more cases than during the same period last year, according to data from Open Justice Oklahoma.

Filing a case, however, doesn’t always lead to an actual eviction. Landlords often dismiss a case, either when tenants voluntarily move out or agree to payment plans. In the first part of last year, for example, roughly half of all eviction cases in Tulsa were dismissed before actually going to trial.

In the first part of this year, more than 3 out of 5 cases were dismissed, according to the data.

“If judgments are down,” said Legal Aid attorney Eric Hallett, “then it is certainly because representation is up.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic sparked nationwide fears of an eviction crisis, Tulsa has made a concerted effort to provide more tenants with legal representation during the eviction process, Hallett said. When they have an attorney, tenants have a 75% better chance of staying in their homes, he said.

“Lots of studies have shown this,” Hallett said.

Federal stimulus funds have allowed Legal Aid to represent more tenants, “leveling the playing field and ensuring a fair outcome,” he said. But that funding will end soon, he said, “and we risk returning to pre-pandemic levels” of evictions.

Housing providers, meanwhile, say they have also been working harder to find alternatives to eviction.

Going to court is always a last resort, and most housing providers are happy to drop a case if the tenant is willing to cooperate and agree to a plan to catch up on rent, said Keri Cooper, executive director of the Tulsa Apartment Association.

“One of the benefits of the pandemic is that we had the opportunity to learn how to do things better,” Cooper said. “Housing providers found creative solutions to help residents stay in their homes when they couldn't afford their rent.

"Today, we still see housing providers willing to work with residents who have fallen on hard times and may not be able to pay their rent.”

Before the pandemic, Tulsa had one of the highest eviction rates in the country, averaging nearly 1,200 cases per month.

“Interestingly, eviction filings around the state are rising and sometimes exceeding pre-pandemic levels, except in Tulsa,” said Hallett. “Tulsa remains below our pre-pandemic average.”

