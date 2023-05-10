The 102 acres purchased by a developer near the east leg of the Creek Turnpike in hopes of bringing back Bell's Amusement Park will be going back up for sale, Broken Arrow officials say they've been told.

Santa Cruz Seaside Co. purchased the land on the south side of Kenosha (71st) Street in August 2021, with plans that included a possible new version of the amusement park that was an iconic part of Tulsa history while it operated at Expo Square.

However, city officials say the company never submitted an application for any kind of development on the property.

A news release issued Wednesday says the California-based firm alerted Broken Arrow city management that it would not be pursuing development and will soon list the property for sale with a local real estate professional.

“My company has been focused for most of the last year on other projects within our portfolio," Santa Cruz Seaside CEO Karl J. Rice said in an email to City Manager Michael Spurgeon. Rice added that the company believes the land has potential as a "desirable location" but made the decision to try to sell it.

In a statement, Spurgeon said he appreciated the notification, especially "given the community-wide interest in this site."

“I look forward to the day when a development application for this property is brought before the city to review so staff can thoroughly evaluate the potential impacts a valid proposal would have," the city manager said.

Bell’s Amusement Park closed after the 2006 season at Expo Square, the Tulsa County fairgrounds, when the county didn’t renew its lease due to issues related to the park’s business plan.

Some residents had objected to the possible development in Broken Arrow, crowding a City Council meeting in January 2022 to air their concerns. The following month, city councilors were told plans for the development were slowing.

In a meeting with city leaders on Feb. 15, 2022, Rice said Santa Cruz Seaside Co. "would take its time to conduct research and look at all options to help determine what it would do with the land."