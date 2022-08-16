Labor commissioner candidate sues fellow Republican House member

A state representative running for labor commissioner sued a fellow Republican House member for slander on Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court.

State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, is seeking damages from Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, because of comments made during an Aug. 8 news conference concerning descriptions of domestic abuse by Roberts in his 20-year-old divorce case.

Bush, as chairwoman of the legislative women's caucus, said she was "appalled" by the abuse allegations and that “Not standing up and saying anything about this abuse sends a message that it's ok, and it's not ok.”

Tuesday, Roberts' attorney, Scott Loftis, said the allegations in the divorce filings were "a lie."

The lawsuit does not name the other four female Republican lawmakers who appeared at the press conference with Bush and called for Roberts' removal from the ballot, nor does it name his opponent in the Aug. 23 runoff election, Leslie Osborn.

Loftis said he has also issued cease-and-desist letters to state television stations, asking them to stop airing Osborn ads that quote from the divorce proceedings.

In a written statement, Osborn said, "All information regarding his reprehensible conduct is either taken verbatim from his divorce proceedings or represent sworn statements by his ex-wife."

Loftis said Roberts' ex-wife Jennifer has since recanted the allegations. In a letter released by Roberts' campaign on Aug. 1, she says she has "nothing bad to say about Sean."

Roberts himself did not speak during a brief mid-afternoon news conference outside the Tulsa County Courthouse, but his current wife Amber Roberts did. She said Roberts has never been violent toward her and that the old allegations are "tearing two families apart."

Bush, who did not seek re-election this year, could not be reached Tuesday afternoon for comment.

The term-limited Roberts finished second to Osborn in the June 28 primary. Reports filed this week with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission show Osborn had raised more than $190,000 since the primary, while Roberts had taken in just short of $7,000.