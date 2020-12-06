 Skip to main content
Krebs man, 76, dies after crashing ATV into tree in Pushmataha County

A 76-year-old Krebs man died Saturday after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a tree in Pushmataha County and being ejected upon impact, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

An OHP report released Saturday night states Francis Noble was driving a Polaris Sportsman west on county road 4235 just after 3:45 p.m. that day when he "departed the roadway to the right, striking a tree" about 10 miles northwest of Clayton in Pushmataha County.

The crash caused Nobles to be thrown about 5 feet from his ATV, which OHP reported did not have seat belts or airbags.

Officials pronounced Nobles dead at the scene and transported him to a funeral home in Talihina, the report states.

