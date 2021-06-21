Korean War anniversary: Ex-POW from Dewey reflects on nearly three years in captivity

DEWEY — Knowing that their suffering was over gave Glenn Oliver at least some peace of mind.
But still, with every body he hauled out — most of them cold and stiff — he wished he could give them a more respectful send-off.
“They had us carry them dead GIs up in the mountains and just drop them,” Oliver said. “We didn’t dig a hole or nothing.”
“I never saw no grave dug while I was there,” he said, adding that the terrain and winter conditions made it impossible.
One of his jobs as a prisoner of war in Korea, the memory of disposing of his fellow POWs’ bodies remains frozen in Oliver’s mind 70 years later.
Regardless of the cause — the conditions, lack of medical treatment or they just gave up hope — there seemed to be no end to the dying, he said.
For Oliver, it was a constant reminder of his own situation.
The possibility that he could be next, he said, was a daily reality.
With June 25 marking the anniversary of the start of the Korean War, Oliver, 94, recently talked about his service and the time he spent in a prisoner-of-war camp.
All told, the longtime Dewey resident was held for 32 miserable months from 1951-53.
An Army veteran who served in the occupation of Japan after World War II, Oliver had come home from that never expecting to be in full-time military service again.
He took a job as a mechanic with a Chevrolet dealership in Bartlesville. By the time Korea started in 1950, he was married with a newborn daughter.
It was a lot to leave behind.
But when the Army calls you back, you don’t have a choice, Oliver said.
He took some comfort, he said, in the thought that he’d be doing what he had in Japan: serving as a mess sergeant, cooking meals for officers.
“I’d been told I’d be in the same position,” he said.
“But they’ll lie to you,” he said, adding that he ended up assigned to an infantry unit.
Sent to the front lines in Korea, he wouldn’t have long to be there, though.
He was sent ahead with a few soldiers to scout for enemy forces, and “that’s where I got in trouble,” he said.
Almost before they knew what was happening, Chinese troops had them surrounded.
“Someone ran up to me and took my gun away from me — jerked it out of my hands.”
From there, he remembers marching for what seemed like weeks before he was finally brought to a prison camp.
For the rest of his confinement, he was held at Camp 5 near Pyoktong, where he was subjected to forced labor.
Located in the mountains near the Chinese border, the area was known for its long, hard winters.
Oliver wore the clothes he’d been captured in. That included a field jacket, which offered little protection.
Once, he tried to start a fire, he said, but was discovered by guards. They grabbed him angrily and were about to execute him on the spot, he said.
“They had me lined up there ready to shoot me,” he said. But fortunately a camp officer intervened.
Going home
As a boy growing up on a farm, Oliver had started out every day the same way.
“I’d milk 10 cows before I went to school every morning,” he said. “I’d get up at 5 o’clock.”
The family fed its cows maize, he said.
He could never have guessed then, he added, that maize would become the staple of his own diet.
As a POW in Korea, “that’s all we had,” Oliver said. “They’d boil it in water.”
Such meager provisions, and the resulting poor nutrition, were among the factors in many POW deaths.
Of the more than 7,200 American soldiers and airmen captured during the Korean War, 2,806 — almost 40% — died in captivity.
For most of those who survived, freedom would not come until after July 1953, when an armistice ended the fighting.
During an ensuing prisoner exchange, all POWs from Oliver’s camp were assembled and their names read off a roster alphabetically.
Oliver recalls the overwhelming fear that his name wouldn’t be on the list and that it would mean he was being left behind.
“I was scared to death,” he said. “I stood there listening and listening and listening.”
It took forever to get to the letter “O,” he said. But at last Oliver heard his name called out. He was going home.
Back in the states, Oliver soon was reunited with his wife, Bernice, and his parents.
His daughter, Carol, had been just a few months old when he left.
“They had to tell her I was her daddy,” he said. “I don’t think she knew what to think.”
He and his wife went on to raise five daughters.
Oliver resumed his work as an auto mechanic, before switching gears and becoming a mail carrier.
He went on to a long career, delivering the mail in Bartlesville.
These days, Oliver still lives in his longtime home in Dewey.
He lost Bernice a few years ago, but one of his daughters, Sally, now lives with him and cares for him.
For many years, Oliver, who as a former POW received the Oklahoma Cross of Valor, kept in touch with other ex-POWs including from Pyoktong.
He can say one thing with certainty about Korea.
It might sometimes be called the “Forgotten War.”
But for those who fought it, Oliver said, “I don’t think it will ever be forgotten.”
