Korean War anniversary: Ex-POW from Dewey reflects on nearly three years in captivity

An Army veteran who served in the occupation of Japan after World War II, Oliver had come home from that never expecting to be in full-time military service again.

He took a job as a mechanic with a Chevrolet dealership in Bartlesville. By the time Korea started in 1950, he was married with a newborn daughter.

It was a lot to leave behind.

But when the Army calls you back, you don’t have a choice, Oliver said.

He took some comfort, he said, in the thought that he’d be doing what he had in Japan: serving as a mess sergeant, cooking meals for officers.

“I’d been told I’d be in the same position,” he said.

“But they’ll lie to you,” he said, adding that he ended up assigned to an infantry unit.

Sent to the front lines in Korea, he wouldn’t have long to be there, though.

He was sent ahead with a few soldiers to scout for enemy forces, and “that’s where I got in trouble,” he said.

Almost before they knew what was happening, Chinese troops had them surrounded.

“Someone ran up to me and took my gun away from me — jerked it out of my hands.”