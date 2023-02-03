One of the world's leading Catholic scholars and authors will be in Tulsa for two speaking engagements starting Sunday.

George Weigel, biographer of Pope John Paul II, is the featured speaker for this year's 36th annual Knippa Interfaith/Ecumenical Lecture.

The event is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church. It will be held in person, with a livestream available at facebook.com/GraceLutheranTulsa.

Weigel will also serve as guest speaker at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Catholic Diocese of Tulsa. It's scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Holy Family Cathedral and is open to the public.

Weigel's lecture is titled "The Inspiring Legacy of Vatican II for People of Many Faiths — 60th Anniversary Reflections."

Vatican II is a fitting topic for the Knippa series, which for over three decades has promoted understanding and respect between different religious traditions.

The Second Vatican Council, as it's officially known, reshaped many church practices and paved the way for new relations between Catholics and other faith groups, including Christians and non-Christians.

In the history of ecumenical and interfaith efforts, the council was an important event, as it affirmed some commonly held beliefs that allow for different faith groups to cooperate in pursuit of a better world.

Weigel, speaking with the Tulsa World via email, said: "Vatican II robustly affirmed the reality of divine revelation, which is a very important affirmation for all people of biblical faith to make today, in a world that often scoffs at the very notion of the divine."

According to Vatican II, "we don't live in a world without windows, doors, or skylights — we live in a world that is open to a reality greater than ourselves," he said.

"That is an important message for people of faith to proclaim today."

Weigel — whose most recent book, "To Sanctify the World: The Vital Legacy of Vatican II," was released in October 2022 — said the council also affirmed the "inalienable dignity and value of every human life."

"Human beings are not just congealed stardust, destined for oblivion," he said.

Belief in the dignity and value of human beings "is the baseline of any decent and just society, and the root of that idea is biblical," he said. "So Christians and Jews ought to be able to work together on shoring up the moral and cultural foundations of our society, which is coming unraveled under the impact of what I might call 'unreality' — the notion that human beings are infinitely plastic and malleable."

Real ecumenical progress has been made in the decades since Vatican II, Weigel said. But new obstacles have emerged and he will discuss some of them in his lecture.

They include "the fact that the Russian Orthodox Church leadership is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Kremlin, and the fact that liberal Protestantism has become indistinguishable from the woke zeitgeist," he said.

Weigel is also distinguished senior fellow of Washington, D.C.'s Ethics and Public Policy Center, where he holds the William E. Simon Chair in Catholic Studies.

The lecture series was established in 1988 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ordination of the Rev. Clarence W. Knippa, longtime pastor of Grace Lutheran Church.