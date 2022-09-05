KJRH anchor Julie Chin 'doing well' after having beginning of stroke on-air Saturday

KJRH anchor Julie Chin is "doing well" after having what she said doctors called the beginning of a stroke live on the station's Saturday morning newscast.

In a Facebook post the next day, Chin said she had felt fine before the newscast.

"The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere," she said. "I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen. First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter."

Her co-workers took quick action, Chin said, and called 911.

She said she spent the last few days in the hospital undergoing testing, but in Tuesday's 6 p.m. newscast, anchor Karen Larsen said Chin is recovering at home now.

"There are still lots of questions and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine," Chin said in her Facebook post. "Most importantly, I’ve learned that it’s not always obvious when someone has a stroke, and action is critical."

She also shared with her followers the BE FAST acronym in the hopes of raising awareness about signs that someone might be having a stroke.

Balance (Sudden loss of balance)

Eyes (Sudden vision changes)

Face (Facial droop)

Arms (One arm drifts downward)

Speech (Slurred/confused speech)

Time & Terrible headache

"The story is about so much more than me," Chin said in a follow-up Facebook post Tuesday. "It’s about raising awareness if you see someone who needs help, and not being afraid to ask for help if you need it."

Chin shared her story on KJRH's 10 p.m. newscast in an interview that was promoted on the 6 p.m. newscast, and she said she'll return to the anchor desk soon.

"Even though we don't have any answers right now, or we don't have all the answers, we're going to get them, and hopefully this story helps somebody else," she said in the newscasts.

Featured video: What you need to know about aphasia