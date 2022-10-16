 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
WEATHER ANSWERS

Kirsten Lang's Weather Q&A: When do we see our first freeze?

  • 0
Fall Foliage

On average, the first frost or light freeze of 32 degrees here occurs around Nov. 3. Here, frost covers the ground at Mohawk Park on Nov. 9, 2017.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

Temperatures are finally feeling more seasonable. In fact, even below seasonal averages are forecast for this upcoming week, as temperatures take a nosedive Monday and Tuesday.

With this we may actually see our first frost or freeze across parts of northeast Oklahoma, which brings up the question:

When do we usually see our first freeze here in Tulsa?

— David, Tulsa

When it comes to frost and freezes, we have three different definitions, according to the Tulsa National Weather Service’s website.

A frost or light freeze is defined as 32 degrees. A hard freeze is defined as 28 degrees. And a killing freeze is 24 degrees or colder.

On average, the first frost or light freeze here occurs around Nov. 3. The first hard freeze typically occurs on or around Nov. 14 and the first killing freeze comes by the end of the month, occurring on or around Nov. 26.

People are also reading…

This Tuesday night, I expect we will see our coldest air so far this season, which pushes the envelope for potentially seeing a frost or light freeze. But as of now, I am forecasting temperatures to drop only to 34 degrees in the Tulsa metro. But the outlying areas, I suspect, will hit that freezing mark of 32 degrees. So this may make you wonder — is it a little early in the season?

The short answer would be yes; however, it is not a record.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

In fact, according to the Tulsa National Weather Service, the earliest we have seen temperatures hit that freezing mark was on Oct. 7 in 2012, when looking at data from January 1906 through April 2022. And the latest we ever saw the onset of freezing temperatures was on Nov. 28, 1990.

The earliest we ever hit a hard freeze of 28 degrees was Oct. 9, 2000. And the latest we ever saw those hard freezing temperatures begin was on Dec. 16, 1981.

And when it comes to getting out of tho

se freezing temperatures, the last day we usually see that 32-degree mark is on March 29. That means the average number of days between that first freeze and last freeze is 218.

Last year, we didn’t see fre

ezing temperatures of 32 degrees until Nov. 13.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Get weather answers

On Sundays, Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang answers readers' questions about weather. Contact her by phone or email with those questions. Follow her on social media to keep up with all of her stories and forecasts.

Phone: 918-581-8354

Email: kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Facebook: facebook.com/MeteorologistKirstenLang

Twitter: twitter.com/kirstenlangwx

Get the forecast delivered

Get Kirsten Lang's daily weather report every day in your email inbox. Go to Tulsaworld.com/newsletters to sign up for her daily weather forecasts.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert