Temperatures are finally feeling more seasonable. In fact, even below seasonal averages are forecast for this upcoming week, as temperatures take a nosedive Monday and Tuesday.

With this we may actually see our first frost or freeze across parts of northeast Oklahoma, which brings up the question:

When do we usually see our first freeze here in Tulsa?

— David, Tulsa

When it comes to frost and freezes, we have three different definitions, according to the Tulsa National Weather Service’s website.

A frost or light freeze is defined as 32 degrees. A hard freeze is defined as 28 degrees. And a killing freeze is 24 degrees or colder.

On average, the first frost or light freeze here occurs around Nov. 3. The first hard freeze typically occurs on or around Nov. 14 and the first killing freeze comes by the end of the month, occurring on or around Nov. 26.

This Tuesday night, I expect we will see our coldest air so far this season, which pushes the envelope for potentially seeing a frost or light freeze. But as of now, I am forecasting temperatures to drop only to 34 degrees in the Tulsa metro. But the outlying areas, I suspect, will hit that freezing mark of 32 degrees. So this may make you wonder — is it a little early in the season?

The short answer would be yes; however, it is not a record.

In fact, according to the Tulsa National Weather Service, the earliest we have seen temperatures hit that freezing mark was on Oct. 7 in 2012, when looking at data from January 1906 through April 2022. And the latest we ever saw the onset of freezing temperatures was on Nov. 28, 1990.

The earliest we ever hit a hard freeze of 28 degrees was Oct. 9, 2000. And the latest we ever saw those hard freezing temperatures begin was on Dec. 16, 1981.

And when it comes to getting out of tho

se freezing temperatures, the last day we usually see that 32-degree mark is on March 29. That means the average number of days between that first freeze and last freeze is 218.

Last year, we didn’t see fre

ezing temperatures of 32 degrees until Nov. 13.