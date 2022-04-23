By the end of this past week it sure felt muggy outside. This is an indication that springtime is upon us in Oklahoma. Dew points are rising and humidity seems to be returning. With that, it brings up a good question that can, at times, seem misleading.
What is the difference between dew points and relative humidity?
— Nancy, Tulsa
In short, the dew point is the exact measurement of how much moisture is in the air. Humidity is how close the air is to saturation. So what does that mean?
You may notice that dew points are measured in degrees Fahrenheit, and humidity is measured on a percentage basis. That is because dew points are the temperature that the air needs to be cooled in order to achieve saturation, and humidity is how close the air is to that saturation.
The easiest way to think of this is considering a spring morning when you find dew outside on plants or your car. The dew is formed overnight because the air temperature cooled all the way to the dew point temperature — thus it achieved complete saturation and dew formed.
Now, the higher the dew point, the more moisture is in the air. During the spring and summer, we typically experience higher dew points with a southerly flow bringing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will raise our dew points into the 60s or 70s. I usually say a dew point reading in the 70s is a good indication that it is pretty muggy outside. And we often see 70-degree dew points in the late spring and summer here in Oklahoma. But in December and January, our dew points range in the upper 20s to low 30s, making it feel much drier outside.
The dew point directly affects how comfortable it will feel on any given day. The same cannot be said for humidity. As I mentioned before, humidity is how close the air is to saturation. So dew points are the temperature that the air needs to cool in order to reach saturation or a relative humidity of 100%.
The best example for this is if the air temperature is 30 degrees and dew points are 30 degrees, the relative humidity is 100% because air has reached complete saturation at that point, and dew or fog has formed. But if it is 90 degrees on a summer day with 70-degree dew point temperature it will only have a relative humidity level of roughly 50%. Obviously, it will feel much more "humid" or "muggy" on that 90-degree day with 70-degree dew points than the 30-degree day with 100% humidity levels achieved. That’s why the term relative humidity can be misleading.
My best advice is: if you want to really know how humid or muggy it feels outside on any given day, look at the dew points rather than the humidity. It will give you a much better indication of what to expect.
In addition to her daily video forecasts, Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang is writing stories on weather. Each Wednesday, she'll publish a column on weather and on Sundays, she'll answer your weather questions in her Q&A column.
Email kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com to submit a question for her weekly weather Q&A column.
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
The Earth is in constant balance, and the same can be said for air pressure. A state of equilibrium is always trying to be achieved whether on a large or small scale.
With gusts Thursday around 40 mph, Tulsa and several counties in northeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with driving likely difficult for high-profile vehicles.
Get answers to your weather questions
On Sundays, Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang will answer readers' questions about weather. Contact her by phone or email with those questions. Follow her on social media to keep up with all of her stories and forecasts.
Phone: 918-581-8354
Email: kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MeteorologistKirstenLang
Twitter: twitter.com/kirstenlangwx
