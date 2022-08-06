Kirsten Lang's Weather Q&A: Is the 2022 hurricane season off to a slow start?

We are a couple of months into the 2022 hurricane season, and so far it seems to be a little quiet. To date, there have only been three named storms, and for the first time since 2017, there weren’t any named storms in June or July. But does that mean this season will continue to be forecast as an “above average” season? There has been a lot of buzz lately on social media about hurricanes, or the lack thereof, which brought this week’s question:

Is the 2022 hurricane season really off to a slow start?

— Evan, Tulsa

This past week, we recorded our podcast, Across the Sky, which drops this coming Monday as a two-part series on hurricanes and an inside look at the life of a hurricane hunter. We interviewed one of the best, Warren Madden, a meteorologist in the Aerial Reconnaissance Coordination All Hurricanes (CARCAH) unit at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Having held numerous roles, both governmental and in the media, Madden comes with a wealth of knowledge on hurricanes. I asked him to offer his insight on this year’s hurricane season — and if it really is off to a slow start.

“Early in the season, we will typically see spin-up hurricanes that originate just off of the Gulf or East Coast,” Madden said. “Those spin-ups occur early in the season. But typically the peak time of the season ranges from mid-August to late September or early October.”

He added that just because we have only seen three named storms so far, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we are off to a slow start — or that the season will be quiet, either.

In fact, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its outlook for this season this week, still calling for an above-average season.

According to Madden, it has been quiet so far because the ocean near Africa is still warming, which is why the peak of the season typically occurs towards the end of the summer after the water has had time to warm.

It also has to do with the dust from the Saharan Desert in Africa. This dust, which makes up what we call the Saharan Dust Layer, can travel thousands of miles when it is picked up from winds and tropical waves.

“Lots of dust this year has actually been suppressing convection (or storm development),” Madden noted. “But that will give way, and we will enter a more active phase of the season.”

The most active hurricane seasons on record were 2020 and 2021.

“I could actually use a quiet one,” Madden joked. “But it seems likely that the quiet period won’t last forever, and we will have storms, of course. My best advice is to use the quiet period to get prepared.”

Hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Featured video: