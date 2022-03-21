Kirsten Lang hired as Tulsa World's first meteorologist

There isn’t one specific weather event that changed my life and made me want to be a meteorologist. It was just the love of the science.

Over the past decade, I have worked as a meteorologist all over the country, including here in Oklahoma for the past six years. After months of preparation, I am happy to be the first meteorologist in the Tulsa World’s 116-year history.

I was born and raised in San Antonio. I knew at an early age that being a meteorologist was something I wanted to explore. I used to spend evenings shadowing the chief meteorologist at the NBC station in San Antonio, watching and admiring what she did. I was hooked.

After graduating from high school, I started asking myself all those questions that most young adults do. “What do I want to do with my life? What are my next steps?” Well, at the time, my next steps took me to Baylor University, where I studied journalism and communication. I always loved to write. I was on the yearbook staff as a student, so I thought I would explore that avenue.

I interned at numerous media outlets, including local news stations and magazines. By my senior year at Baylor, I heard about a program that would allow me to move to New York City for a semester and work there — so I had to take it. I spent four months interning and writing for the producers of “Good Morning America.” It was an experience unlike any other.

After my time in New York, it was time to go home and graduate. At the time, I was working for a meteorologist in Waco, Texas, who pushed me to continue my studies in meteorology. He knew and I knew that’s where my heart was.

So I enrolled as a post-baccalaureate student at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio to study meteorology and math. After a couple of years, I graduated and landed my first job as a meteorologist. I was finally living my dream.

My work as a broadcast meteorologist has taken me from Victoria, Texas, to Knoxville, Tennessee. I then traveled from the Smoky Mountains to the Rocky Mountains and settled in Denver. While working in Denver, I met my husband. He then followed me to Tulsa.

I worked for five years as a broadcast meteorologist in Tulsa before I started a family and took a step back for a bit. While I loved being a stay-at-home mom to my two beautiful children, I missed the daily grind of forecasting the weather.

Thankfully, this new opportunity came up at the Tulsa World and allowed me to combine two of my passions — meteorology and writing. So often people will ask me why certain weather events take place. This job at the Tulsa World will allow me to bring that to you.

Lee Enterprises, which owns the Tulsa World, has meteorologists serving its readers in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, Virginia and now Oklahoma. Together we will collaborate and share content about the most relevant weather topics.

I think it’s safe to say weather is something that brings us all together. It is something that affects each of us on a daily basis, and the desire to be informed, especially in Oklahoma, is there.

My hope is not only to give you your daily forecast but also to dive deeper into those bigger questions. You can find my daily video forecast each morning on tulsaworld.com and in our daily weather email newsletter, as well as on the Tulsa World’s and my social media.

I want to answer your weather questions, so call me, email me or message me on social media. I will answer those questions on Sundays in print and online.

I will also write a column each week dubbed “Weather Wednesdays” in print and online. We have a number of special reports I will do that look at how Oklahoma weather keeps changing and what that effects.

I will be live on tulsaworld.com and on the Tulsa World’s Facebook and Twitter pages when severe weather pops up.

I look forward to being there for you when it comes to weather and provide a chance for us to have a relationship where you know you have a meteorologist who is here to answer your questions and help you better understand the weather around you.

