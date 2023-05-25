Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Kiefer woman was killed Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash on a state highway in Creek County, according to a preliminary report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Brandi Smith, 50, was a passenger on a 2008 Harley Davidson around 7 p.m. Wednesday when the driver crashed on Oklahoma 117 just west of 33rd West Avenue in Sapulpa.

Smith and the driver, a 50-year-old Jenks man, were hospitalized in critical condition. Smith was pronounced dead late Wednesday night at the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Troopers said neither individual on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

Correction: This story was updated after Oklahoma Highway Patrol revised information on the crash report.

