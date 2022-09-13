Keystone State Park peeping Tom investigation leads to arrest on child porn, other charges

A Broken Arrow man was arrested on child pornography and other charges after hidden cameras were discovered in a cabin rented for his child and four minor friends at Keystone State Park campgrounds west of Sand Springs.

Oklahoma park rangers asked for assistance from Homeland Security Investigations special agents and task force officers on Aug. 14 after a Keystone State Park salesclerk received a report from a parent that their child had been video recorded by a hidden camera in one of the cabins that morning, according to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security.

Assistance from Homeland Security Investigations was also requested by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office due to the agency's strength in investigating cases associated with child exploitation, according to an affidavit for Philip Sprenger's arrest.

Sprenger's daughter and four of her friends were celebrating her birthday when they found a hidden camera disguised as a USB wall charger in the bathroom, according to the affidavit. They searched the cabin and found more. They took them to a public place, where Sprenger met them, and they gave him the cameras, according to the affidavit.

The cameras still had the memory cards in them when Sprenger received them. When agents asked Sprenger about the cards in a later interview, he said he had burned them, according to the affidavit.

A father of one of the youths went to the park later and expressed concerns that he thought Sprenger might be the one who had placed the cameras, but that parent did not want to accuse him, according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 24, Homeland Security Investigations and task force officers with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, the Tulsa Police Department, the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department park rangers, served a search warrant at Sprenger's residence.

Forensic examinination revealed that Sprenger was in possession of infant/toddler child sex-abuse material and hidden camera footage containing nude images/videos of three minors from inside his residence. Sprenger also reportedly recorded himself soliciting a sexual act from a minor in his home, even offering to pay for the act.

Sprenger was arrested on federal charges of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16; Peeping Tom — use of photographic, electronic or video equipment; possession of child pornography; manufacturing child pornography; and destruction of evidence, according to a news release.

Investigators have learned that Sprenger holds a minister’s license, has been on missionary trips and performs handyman work for multiple community members, a news release states.

Investigators are asking anyone with more information regarding this case or additional witnesses or victims to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office tip line at 918-596-8836 or at tips@tcso.org or the HSI tip line at 1-866-347-2423 or at ice.gov/webform/ice-tip-form.

