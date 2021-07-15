Keystone Ancient Forest inducted into Old-Growth Forest Network

But the honor also “marks our 25th state,” she said. “So that means that we have now covered half of the country, ensuring that there is protected old-growth forest throughout forested counties of our country.

“And these are not only protected old-growth forests,” Horsley added, “but we ensure that these forests are publicly accessible, and they will never have logging going on, and they will never be destroyed, so future generations can see the treasures that we have today.”

Horsley said the Old-Growth Forest Network is working county by county across the country to make that vision possible.

“And even if there is no old growth left, which is the case for many places in the United States,” she said, “if we protect the forest now, it will one day age into old growth.”

“We’re very proud of Keystone Ancient Forest for providing excellent facilities, incredible trail access and public programming and having hiking days that are very accessible to people in this area,” she said.

The preserve is owned by the city of Sand Springs and protected through a conservation easement held by The Nature Conservancy. It is the first Oklahoma forest to be included in the Old-Growth Forest Network.