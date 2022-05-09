Key pieces of stolen Native American ballerina statue recovered; sculptor to restore it

Key pieces of a stolen Native American ballerina statue have been found and one of the original sculptors will restore it in the coming months, officials at the Tulsa Historical Society's museum said.

Museum officials said the Five Moons statue of Marjorie Tallchief was likely removed April 28 from its plinth outside the Tulsa Historical Society museum, 2445 S. Peoria Ave., the Tulsa World reported.

Museum officials received a call May 2 from CMC Recycling in southwest Rogers County to identify what were believed to be pieces of the bronze statue.

Michelle Place, director of the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, checked out the recovered pieces that morning and verified that they came from the statue. However, some other pieces, including the head and the arms, were still missing, until now.

Frailey's Recycling in Turley recently discovered that they had some pieces of the statue that were still missing.

Meanwhile, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office notified the historical society and approved for the other pieces to be released in Place's care, she said.

All of the pieces will be delivered to the studio of its original sculptor, Gary Henson, in Chelsea. The estimated time to restore the statue is 12 to 18 months.

Henson will partially weld the bronze statue from his home studio, and occasionally bring it to his studio at the Chelsea Boys & Girls Club, where he teaches children art. He will let the kids see the process and use it as a learning experience.

"Something really awful happens, but it doesn't have to stay awful," Henson said. "You can fix it, improve and go on from there and eventually it becomes a good thing."

Two feet, one arm and the lower half of each leg on the statue are still missing. Henson is confident that he can restore the statue to its original likeness.

"You won't be able to tell that it was ever cut up when I'm done," Henson said. "Nothing is ever really lost."

Rogers County authorities are taking the case, which involves three different jurisdictions, Place said. They have a strong lead, according to Place, who said the same person dropped off the cut up pieces to both facilities.

The historical society has increased its security measures surrounding the statues to prevent any more harm to the other Five Moons statues.

“The bad part of the story is behind us and we are looking forward with unimaginable optimism," Place said in a news release.

A GoFundMe fundraising effort for the statue surpassed its goal and Place said she appreciates all the support that the community has put forth in lieu of the missing statue that was found.

"To see the very best of Tulsa come forward, that's what we're experiencing," Place said.

The statues known as the Five Moons were created by two local artists, Monte England and Henson. England worked on two of the pieces before his death in 2005, and Henson completed the project.

The other Five Moons statues depict renowned American Indian ballerinas Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, Moscelyne Larkin and Maria Tallchief. All Oklahomans, they performed on international stages and stood as a symbol of Native American culture in dance.

Marjorie Tallchief, the last surviving of the five, died Nov. 30 at her home in Delray Beach, Florida. She was prima ballerina with New York’s Harkness Ballet from 1964 until 1966, when she retired from the stage.

She then taught at the Dallas Civic Ballet Academy and was a dance director for the Dallas Ballet. In 1980, she helped her sister found and taught at the Chicago City Ballet.

