...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wears a mask during a June 30 news conference on COVID-19. Video screengrab via Facebook
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, flanked by Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur (left) and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, vote to hire former energy company executive Elliot Chambers as new secretary of the Land Office in a meeting at the Oklahoma Capitol on July 14. (PAUL MONIES/Oklahoma Watch)
Kai, 201 W. Fifth St., made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.
"He (Stitt) visited our establishment last week and we want to be proactive and shut down to get the staff tested and get our restaurant professionally disinfected," the restaurant posted on Facebook.
Stitt also attended the funeral service last week for Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson, who died after being shot during a traffic stop on June 30.
Stitt was asked Wednesday whether his exposure likely came from the rally, where he did not wear a mask. Stitt and Health Commissioner Lance Frye said the event was too long ago, adding that the exposure could have been at any point in the past two weeks.
Stitt it is way too “premature” to talk about closing down again, adding that Oklahoma has plenty of hospital beds and equipment available.
Some states seeing significant spikes after reopening are returning to restrictions on certain businesses and activities.
Stitt said he would not attempt to guess as to where he contracted the virus.
Stitt said adjusting to the presence of the virus is the new normal, adding that it could be around for the next 24 months or until a cure or vaccine is available.
Oklahomans will need to adjust their behavior until that time, Stitt said.
He said Americans and Oklahomans do not want to “bunker in place” for the next couple of months.
Stitt in March faced backlash on social media after he posted a picture of himself and what is believed to be two of his six children at an Oklahoma City food hall.
The tweet, later deleted, said “Eating with my kids and all my fellow Oklahomans @ColliectiveOKC. It’s packed tonight!” with the hashtag “supportlocal.”
The tweet came at a time when medical experts were recommending social distancing.
Great to be on the phone with @VP to discuss the latest updates on #COVID19 in our nation.
We still need all Oklahomans to do their part to slow the spread of this virus. Please take personal responsibility to protect yourself, your family, & our most vulnerable from this virus. pic.twitter.com/1TaRKTOY89