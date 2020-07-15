Gov. Stitt wearing a mask

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wears a mask during a June 30 news conference on COVID-19. Video screengrab via Facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first nation’s governor to contract the virus but remaining steadfast against a mask mandate.

The news comes after the state recently reopened, but is seeing record spikes in cases.

“I feel fine,” Stitt said, just a little achy. “I was pretty shocked that I was the first governor to get it.”

He said he is basically asymptomatic.

Stitt said he got his positive test result around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Stitt earlier that day had chaired a meeting of the Commissioners of the Land Office.

Three of the five members and Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, met in executive session to discuss a new leader for the agency. 

stitt special meeting

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, flanked by Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur (left) and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, vote to hire former energy company executive Elliot Chambers as new secretary of the Land Office in a meeting at the Oklahoma Capitol on July 14. (PAUL MONIES/Oklahoma Watch)

The governor was asked Wednesday about the meeting, where Stitt did not wear a mask. 

McBride on Wednesday said he has canceled his upcoming events and plans to get tested.

The other two members were Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur. Pinnell could not be reached for comment. Arthur’s office referred questions to Stitt’s office.

Stitt’s office did not immediately respond to a request about whether members of his staff and Cabinet have tested positive.

Stitt’s office also did not immediately respond to request for his schedule for the past two weeks.

xKialegee-Compact-Signing-2.jpg

Gov. Kevin Stitt on July 2 signed a tribal gaming compact with the Kialegee Tribal Town.

Stitt said "I'm not thinking about a mask mandate at all."

“I am just hesitant to mandate something that is problematic to enforce,” Stitt said.

He said his wife and six children have tested negative for the virus.

Stitt said he will be quarantining at home and conducting more meetings by videoconference.

He said he does not second-guess his personal choices not to wear a mask despite testing positive.

Elon Musk

Gov. Kevin Stitt met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on July 3. 

Stitt on June 20 attended a campaign rally in Tulsa at the BOK Center for President Donald Trump.

The event attracted at least 6,200 people to the facility that has 19,000 seats.

The majority of people were not wearing masks. The state’s Republican Congressional delegation, some of whom wore masks, attended.

Meanwhile, a Tulsa Vietnamese restaurant where Stitt reportedly dined last week is closing until further notice after learning that Stitt tested positive.

Kai, 201 W. Fifth St., made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.

"He (Stitt) visited our establishment last week and we want to be proactive and shut down to get the staff tested and get our restaurant professionally disinfected," the restaurant posted on Facebook.

Stitt also attended the funeral service last week for Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson, who died after being shot during a traffic stop on June 30.

Trump Rally

Gov. Kevin Stitt at President Trump's rally in Tulsa on June 20. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Stitt was asked Wednesday whether his exposure likely came from the rally, where he did not wear a mask. Stitt and Health Commissioner Lance Frye said the event was too long ago, adding that the exposure could have been at any point in the past two weeks.

Stitt it is way too “premature” to talk about closing down again, adding that Oklahoma has plenty of hospital beds and equipment available.

Some states seeing significant spikes after reopening are returning to restrictions on certain businesses and activities.

Stitt said he would not attempt to guess as to where he contracted the virus.

Stitt said adjusting to the presence of the virus is the new normal, adding that it could be around for the next 24 months or until a cure or vaccine is available.

Oklahomans will need to adjust their behavior until that time, Stitt said.

He said Americans and Oklahomans do not want to “bunker in place” for the next couple of months.

Stitt in March faced backlash on social media after he posted a picture of himself and what is believed to be two of his six children at an Oklahoma City food hall.

The tweet, later deleted, said “Eating with my kids and all my fellow Oklahomans @ColliectiveOKC. It’s packed tonight!” with the hashtag “supportlocal.”

The tweet came at a time when medical experts were recommending social distancing.

