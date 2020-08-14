Whether it’s a private citizen calling the police on a Black person waiting on an Uber, selling bottled water, using a neighborhood pool or moving into their own property, local authorities are often deployed against Black people for the petty crime of existing.
Most recently, this was the case in Tulsa when the police force was weaponized in opposition of the Black Lives Matter street painting located in the heart of Black Wall Street.
Tulsan Bob Jack presented a letter to the city after an unidentified group approached him about the possibility of painting “Back the Blue” on a city street. Jack is chairman of the Tulsa County Republican Party, but says he was acting on his own, not as a party representative.
The goal seemed to be an innocent one rooted in fairness: if Black Lives Matter was allowed on city property, then so should other messages.
The city agreed with Jack and decided to explore removing the street art because of all the legal ramifications keeping the painting around presented.
“I think there is a desire to put a sign up, but I’ve told the people who are talking about it, let’s find a place that is appropriate and it’s legal,” Jack told the Tulsa World’s Kevin Canfield. “Whatever we do, it has to be appropriate and legal.”
But one has to wonder why Jack and others have an interest in making a grand overture to law enforcement so visible in the first place.
“Back the Blue” or “Blue Lives Matter” isn’t so much a show of support for law enforcement but a direct response to Black Lives Matter and its calls for police accountability. It’s co-opting a phrase meant to make an important point about the state of racial relations and turning it on its head.
It’s the idea perpetuated by some law enforcement leaders: that officers are uniquely under attack and are villainous as evidenced by Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Chairman Jerad Lindsey stating there is a “national anti-police narrative” following the shooting of two Tulsa police officers in June and the growing call that financial divestment from police departments is necessary.
But absent is an acknowledgment the deaths of Black citizens sparked global protests and criticism of the profession.
Law enforcement has always and will continue to be revered regardless of whatever disapproval might be present. The entity has enjoyed profound privilege and empowerment associated with the job. They’ve never been under a real threat of societal erasure as a collective.
A 2018 Pew Research Center poll found that only the military and small businesses were more trusted American institutions than police. A 2019 Pew survey revealed that 78% of U.S. adults had confidence in police officers.
Ultimately, the commonalities in citizens summoning law enforcement to investigate a Black person occupying public spaces and petitioning local government to remove a mural in support of Black humanity under the cover of law enforcement support is an expression of power and privilege.
This thinking makes police into personal servants and enforces of privilege to whites. It is why white men and women have felt comfortable signaling police when a Black person inhabits public space — places they don’t “belong.” The police will be expected to disengage Black citizens from places that white people do not believe African Americans should share, even areas — like Black Wall Street — that are sacred domains of Black people.
Calling the police on Black people, or in this case using police as leverage to erase a sentiment you don’t like or agree with, could be seen as brazen acts to put Black people in their place.
This idea disturbingly culminated last Sunday when an unidentified person vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural by leaving behind a long blue paint streak.
The stunt sent a candid message that law enforcement, regardless of a constant appeal for its reform, is inherently good and its place in society will not be threatened by any campaign that questions it.
We’ve arrived at a point where Black people being centered for once causes so much controversy and insecurity that others will go so far as to use the government, and an arm of it, to recapture its coveted supremacy over them.
Kendrick Marshall is a Tulsa World assistant editor and a member of the Tulsa World editorial board.
Featured video: