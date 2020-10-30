Kendall Whittier Main Street wins top national recognition for revitalization

A Tulsa historic district was named Friday as one of three winners of the nation’s highest recognition for revitalizing historic commercial districts.
Kendall Whittier Main Street was selected by a national jury as a 2020 Great American Main Street Award winner for turning an area of decades-long blight into a lively hub for arts and culture.
Fellow winners for 2020 are Tupelo, Miss., and Boyne City, Mich., according to Friday’s announcement, which occurred in a virtual conference.
“For the last decade, Kendall Whittier Main Street has been working hard to transform a historic neighborhood back to its early days as Tulsa's first suburban shopping district,” said Jessica Jackson Seay, executive director of Kendall Whittier Main Street, a nonprofit organization. “Through listening to residents, thousands of volunteer hours, quite a bit of elbow grease — and, of course, the proven ‘Main Street’ approach — Kendall Whittier is now a funky little place for Tulsans to gather with other creatives and to feel a sense of community and support locally-owned businesses.”
Jess Karin Trout, who co-owns The Studio, a photography and events space in the Kendall-Whittier district, said Friday’s news announcement came as a welcome surprise during the pandemic.
“This is super exciting news,” said Trout, who bought her current business June 1 and previously worked for three years doing social media for the now-shuttered Fair Fellow Coffee Roasters nearby. “The life that’s been brought back to it is amazing. The previous director Ed (Sharrer) was tremendous in launching the district to what it is now and Jessica (Seay) has done a wonderful job of carrying forward. The two of them deserve the most credit.”
The Kendall-Whittier district first became a bustling shopping center in the late 1920s, but when a highway bisected the neighborhood in 1967 the area struggled to recover. By the early 2000s, all that remained were vacant storefronts and adult-oriented businesses.
The Kendall Whittier Main Street organization got its start in 2010 and since 2013, 40 new businesses have opened, 350 jobs have been created and $158 million private dollars have been invested in the area.
The business district is also now home to more than 20 events each year, including art walks, outdoor concerts, yoga classes and multi-cultural celebrations.
Revitalization efforts in Kendall-Whittier have been so successful, they even inspired the January 2019 launch of a citywide Main Street program by the City of Tulsa called “Destination Districts,” which aims to breathe new life into other local commercial districts.
“Kendall Whittier exemplifies the power of the Main Street Approach to truly transform a district,” said Patrice Frey, National Main Street Center president and chief executive officer. “In just 10 years, Kendall Whittier Main Street has radically changed the perception of their neighborhood and become the center of community life for its residents.”
Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, no businesses in the Kendall-Whittier district have permanently shuttered, and local main street officials credit local and national rent relief programs.
Trout, one of the local business owners, also cites the ingenuity of her fellow shop owners — which has spurred them all along — and the support of Tulsans.
“I think it’s been really beautiful to see how all of these businesses have had to become innovative and creative to get through this time and it has been amazing to see the community embracing what we’re doing,” said Trout. “I am in love with the whole area and seeing it thrive.”
