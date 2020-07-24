A Kellyville man was killed when he was struck by a truck on Interstate 44 late Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Shane Pittser, 47, was trying to cross the interstate near U.S. 75 on foot when he was struck by a tractor-trailer about 11:45 p.m., according to a collision report.
Pittser was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver was not injured, troopers reported. The 45-year-old from Erie, Pennsylvania, was wearing his seat belt.
Troopers attributed the collision to Pittser's actions.