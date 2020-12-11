Kellyville man struck, killed along I-44

A Kellyville man was struck and killed along Interstate 44 in Sapulpa on Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Russell Davis, 63, was on foot at the West 56th Place South exit ramp when he collided with a truck about 8:30 a.m.

Exactly what happened remains under investigation, but neither the driver of the truck nor its passenger, a Tulsa man and woman in their 30s, were injured, the report states.

The interstate's westbound lanes just east of 49th West Avenue were closed for about 2 hours and 15 minutes as troopers worked the crash. They reported the weather was clear at the time and the roadway was dry.

The driver's condition at the time of the crash remains under investigation, as well as the cause of the collision.

The agency's homicide traffic unit is investigating.