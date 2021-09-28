Keith Ballard, 'a powerful force in Oklahoma education,' dies nine months after diagnosis with Lou’s Gehrig’s disease

“Keith Ballard was always considerate and inclusive and therefore a very persuasive leader in K-12 education. When he understood what had to be done, he unburdened himself of ego and helped others to see the light he had seen and allowed Tulsa to move forward in its public education system," said Tulsa businessman and philanthropist George Kaiser. "Leaders like Keith are rarely seen and always missed. May he rest in peace.”

Shawn Hime, executive director at the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, called Ballard "unequivocally the education leader in Oklahoma in the last 25 years."

“It was never about political games with him," Hime said. "If at no other time than right now, we need examples like that because it is so rare that people aren’t pigeonholed into a party or even an ideology. He was always focused on what’s best for students, what’s best for families — and he did it in a positive way.”

Chris Benge, former Oklahoma Secretary of State and Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and current interim senior vice president at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, said he first came to know and respect Ballard when he was at OSSBA and Benge was a rank-and-file House member, around 2003 or 2004.