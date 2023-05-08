James Kavin Ross, who had devoted much of the past 25 years to preserving Tulsa’s Black heritage, died Monday after a short illness, several sources confirmed.

Ross was 60.

The son of former state Rep. Don Ross, Kavin Ross handled the audio and visual on many of the interviews of Tulsa Race Massacre survivors conducted in the late 1990s and early 2000s. More recently, he served as chairman of the citizen oversight committee for the city’s search for burials from the massacre.

He was also an educator, photographer and journalist whose reporting on an abandoned cemetery in far south Tulsa received wide attention.

“As the Chair of the Public Oversight Committee involved in our search, Kavin was involved every step of the way — not just in helping to make decisions but out at the site, helping the archaeologists and forensic anthropologists with anything at all that they needed to do their work. Whether they needed a historical document or a bottle of water, Kavin made sure they had it,” Mayor G.T. Bynum wrote on his official Facebook page.

“I saw the great toll this search took on Kavin — how deeply and emotionally invested he was in finding the victims,” Bynum said. “And in a project that has attracted no lack of media attention and controversy, he was trusted by everyone because we all knew his great heart for this work. He was as relentless as he was kind.

“No one has done more to find the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre than Kavin Ross. And now, when we’ve just made a historic breakthrough in the search, we’ve lost him.”

According to his family’s Facebook pages, Ross suffered a heart attack late last week and died Monday morning.

Services with Jack’s Memorial Chapel are pending.