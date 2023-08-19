Former state Rep. Don Ross, father of Kavin Ross, receives a kiss from his daughter Donna Ross (right) as his sister Tonya Humphrey looks on. The city held a ceremony on Friday to rename a portion of 11th Street in front of Oaklawn Cemetery "J. Kavin Ross Drive." Kavin Ross, who served as chairman of the citizen oversight committee for the city’s search for burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, worked with crews and researchers in the cemetery to search for massacre victims. Kavin Ross died earlier this year at age 60.