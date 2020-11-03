Karen Keith wins fourth term on Tulsa County commission

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith earned a fourth term on Tuesday.

With 76 of 87 precincts reporting, Keith, a Democrat, had 55.5% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Tulsa County Election Board. She was challenged by Republican Josh Turley in the race to represent District 2.

“I am just really excited by the huge turnout and grateful that Tulsa County residents appreciate our efforts over the last 12 years, and I am excited to continue working,” said Keith, 66.

The former television broadcaster said that she will continue to work to improve the levee system in her next term but also wants to focus on cleaning up those parts of the county that have not been well maintained.

“We need better enforcement; we just don’t have it and we need it,” she said. “That is like a thorn in my side, and that is something we’ll be working on.”

Keith worked for 21 years at KJRH-Channel 2. She left her job as director of partnership development at the Tulsa Metro Chamber in 2008 to run for county commissioner.

She also was director of community relations and Vision 2025 implementation for Mayor Bill LaFortune from 2002 to 2006.