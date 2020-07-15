Despite announcing that he would remove himself from consideration for president of the United States, Oklahomans will still be able to vote for rapper Kanye West this November.
The Oklahoma State Election Board tweeted Wednesday that West, who reportedly chose to bow out of his short-lived 2020 presidential campaign, had qualified for the state’s general election ballot.
Independent presidential candidate Kanye West has qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma. (Today is Oklahoma's deadline for Independent & Unrecognized Party presidential candidates to file statements of candidacy with their petitions or filing fee.)— Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) July 15, 2020
Wednesday was Oklahoma’s deadline for Independent and Unrecognized Party representatives to file statements of candidacy.
West, 43, will join crypto currency entrepreneur Brock Pierce and classical concert pianist Jade Simmons as independent candidates on the state ballot.