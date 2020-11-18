Kansas standout signs with Tulsa after decommitting from Wichita State

“Sterling Gaston-Chapman is the ultimate competitor,” Campus assistant coach Zac Kliewer said. “Whether it is in practice, games, the classroom or individual workouts, he pushes himself to be the best. His work ethic is inspiring, as he is the first in the gym and last to leave.

“Leadership comes natural to Sterling, and he takes it upon himself to not only make himself better but his teammates as well. Tulsa is getting a truly great young man that has changed the culture of our basketball program and Campus High School as well.”

Gaston-Chapman, who was selected the top basketball player in Kansas by Catch It Kansas during the summer, backed off his commitment to Wichita State amid the departure of coach Gregg Marshall. TU’s other signees have ties to Kansas, with Gavyn Elkamil being from Pittsburg and Tim Dalger playing at Independence Community College.

“Overall, I am pleased with how our early recruiting class is shaping up, and I like the depth we are creating at a number of positions with the signing of Gavyn, Tim and now Sterling,” Haith said. “Each one has leadership skills off the charts. They are fantastic additions to the TU family. It’s a great day for Tulsa basketball.”

