Kansas, Okla., man dies in Delaware County crash

A Kansas, Oklahoma, man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Delaware County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Lonnie Berridge, 19, died in the crash.

He was driving a 2016 Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle south on a county road about 9:28 p.m. Saturday, when the vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign at U.S. 412 Alternate and was struck by a westbound 2010 Hyundai Santa-Fe, about two miles west of Kansas, Oklahoma, troopers reported.

Berridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Polaris was treated and released at a Fayetteville, Arkansas, hospital. The driver of the Hyundai refused treatment at the scene, the OHP said.

Both were wearing seat belts; Berridge was not, troopers reported.

Kansas, Oklahoma, is about 70 miles east of Tulsa.

