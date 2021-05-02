Kansas, Okla., man dies following Saturday crash in Delaware County

A Kansas, Oklahoma, man died Sunday afternoon after being injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Delaware County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Drannon Wilson, 21, died at a Springfield, Missouri, hospital following the crash about 9:54 p.m. Saturday on a county road about a mile south of Kansas, Oklahoma, the OHP reported.
He was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang that collided with 2015 Mazda CX-15.
The driver of the Mazda and a passenger were hospitalized in stable condition, troopers said.
A passenger in the Mustang was also hospitalized.
Details of the crash were under investigation, troopers said.
The condition of both drivers was under investigation, as was if seat belts were being warn by both drivers and passengers, the OHP said.