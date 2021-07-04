 Skip to main content
Kansas man killed in single-vehicle crash in Washington County
Kansas man killed in single-vehicle crash in Washington County

A Caney, Kansas, man died after a single-vehicle crash in Washington County on Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Ethan Smith, 29, died in the crash.

He was driving a 1997 Ford F250 on a county road about 6 miles north and 5 miles east of Copan about 4:40 a.m. when the vehicle struck a bridge and then a tree, troopers said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

His condition and the cause of the crash were under investigation, troopers said.

He was not wearing a seat belt, the OHP said.

