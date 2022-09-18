 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kansas man dies in vehicle crash in Ottawa County

A Kansas man died in a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County on Friday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Killed was Fred Wettstein, 94, of Pittsburg, Kansas.

He was driving a 1991 Dodge Shadow south on a county road about a mile east of Miami, Oklahoma, about 1:25 p.m. Friday, when the vehicle made a left turn and was struck by a northbound 2010 Dodge GSX, troopers reported.

Wettstein was taken with multiple injuries to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital, where he later died, the OHP reported.

Wettstein and the driver and passenger in the Dodge were wearing seat belts, troopers reported.

