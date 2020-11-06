Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma | A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

KANSAS AT NO. 19 OKLAHOMA
2:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
TV: ESPN
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Kansas 0-6, 0-5 in Big 12; Oklahoma 4-2, 3-2
Last meeting: OU defeated Kansas 45-20 on Oct. 5, 2019 in Lawrence, Kan.
All-time series: OU leads 77-27-6
Weather: Sunny, 77°
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Championship November
The Sooners have won 21 consecutive games in the month of November, which has anchored the program’s five consecutive Big 12 championships. Oklahoma needs to win the remainder of its games and then hope for a little bit of help in the standings to return to the title game. The Sooners’ November starts with Kansas (Saturday) and continues with Oklahoma State (Nov. 21) and a road game at West Virginia (Nov. 28). The regular-season finale is Dec. 5 against Baylor.
Second down | Key matchup
OU defense vs. KU QB Jalon Daniels
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels turned 18 last week, making him the youngest to play the position in school history. Can Oklahoma make the true freshman uncomfortable in the pass game? KU has allowed 29 sacks this season, while the Sooners have registered 11 sacks in the past three games. The Sooners have been powered by Isaiah Thomas this season and will include Ronnie Perkins for the second consecutive game following a lengthy suspension.
Third down | Player to watch
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Stevenson made an immediate impact in his return to play at Texas Tech. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry, which was among the best by an Oklahoma running back this season. How much does Oklahoma use the veteran running back in the Kansas game? Will it be a game to prepare him for a stretch run? Or does he share the carries with T.J. Pledger and Seth McGowan?
Fourth down | Who wins and why?
Style matters, even in a blowout
From Bill Haisten: A bad opponent – winless Kansas – won’t lessen Lincoln Riley’s desire to see crisp execution and more of the type of big-play defense that was played in Lubbock. Riley will want a clean victory, and what a mismatch this should be. If this were boxing instead of football, the referee might stop Kansas-OU before halftime. During the first half at Lubbock last week, the Sooners had a 42-7 lead over Texas Tech. Expect something comparable by the midway mark of Saturday’s second period, at which time spectators can speculate on whether OU’s starters get any second-half playing time. For the sake of having a published prediction, OU wins 66-10. Having played in only one game since their suspension, OU’s Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins may get a few more reps that you typically would see in a game like this.
OU 66, Kansas 10
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
