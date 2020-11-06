Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma | A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

Second down | Key matchup

OU defense vs. KU QB Jalon Daniels

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels turned 18 last week, making him the youngest to play the position in school history. Can Oklahoma make the true freshman uncomfortable in the pass game? KU has allowed 29 sacks this season, while the Sooners have registered 11 sacks in the past three games. The Sooners have been powered by Isaiah Thomas this season and will include Ronnie Perkins for the second consecutive game following a lengthy suspension.

Third down | Player to watch

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson made an immediate impact in his return to play at Texas Tech. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry, which was among the best by an Oklahoma running back this season. How much does Oklahoma use the veteran running back in the Kansas game? Will it be a game to prepare him for a stretch run? Or does he share the carries with T.J. Pledger and Seth McGowan?

Fourth down | Who wins and why?

Style matters, even in a blowout