The PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club is in a three-hole playoff.

Following a dramatic Sunday afternoon, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris were tied through four rounds at 5-under. They will compete in a three-hole aggregative playoff on three holes: 13, 17 and 18.

Mito Pereira had a one-stroke lead heading into the final hole but hit into the water and wound up with a double bogey to finish 4-under.