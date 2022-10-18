Justice for Greenwood supporters pack courtroom to hear Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit status

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, flanked by co-counsel and surrounded by Justice for Greenwood supporters, speaks with news media members following a status conference for a lawsuit brought by Tulsa Race Massacre survivors at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Tuesday in Tulsa.
The plaintiffs of the Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit may not have been able to be present in the courtroom on Tuesday, but a swath of supporters held their place as a judge scheduled a hearing on recent motions to dismiss the claims.
The city of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Military Department remained as defendants in the suit following District Judge Caroline Wall's earlier decision to pare down the complex case, and in early October they filed motions to dismiss in response to the plaintiff's second amended petition.
The centenarian survivors — Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis Sr. — have alleged public nuisance and unjust enrichment claims stemming from the 1921 massacre and are seeking, among other things, declarations from the court acknowledging the harm done by the massacre and an order requiring abatement.
Plaintiff's attorneys moved to strike the motions to dismiss on Tuesday during a status conference, saying everything they address has already been dealt with.
Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons called the filings a "stall tactic" and in part a breach of an earlier stipulation as to the unjust enrichment claims.
Defendants' attorneys disputed both points, saying plaintiff's attorneys boast a majority of the delays in the case and that they understood the stipulation differently.
Wall said it's "entirely customary" and "consistent" with Oklahoma law for defendants to file motions to dismiss upon the filing of a second amended petition, and to strike them without a hearing would be inappropriate.
She gave plaintiff's attorneys about 30 days to file a response to the motions to dismiss and scheduled a hearing on such Nov. 18.
Speaking to news media afterward while surrounded by Justice for Greenwood supporters who packed the seventh-floor courtroom, Solomon-Simmons noted that he disagreed with the court's decision but expressed hope in Wall's perceived willingness to move forward in the discovery stage.
"We believe very strongly that she will dismiss (the motions to dismiss) once again and we will continue to move forward in this case,” Solomon-Simmons said.
Van Ellis and his sister, Fletcher, were dealing with a death in their family, he said, and Randle was not feeling well, but "they sent their spirit with us" and asked him to continue to fight on their behalf.
Next time, he said, "they're going to be here and make sure that they see justice for this community."
Until then, Solomon-Simmons said he intends to move forward with discovery plans, including the deposition of Van Ellis, who is 101.
Fletcher is 108, and Randle's 108th birthday is Nov. 10.
