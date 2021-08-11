'Just phenomenal': Clary Sage College provides free back-to-school haircuts

Tulsan Crystal Body sat front row in the Clary Sage College lobby with her 4-year-old son, Sylvester. She smiled while explaining what Cuts for Kids means to local families.
“Some people might not have the funds to get their kid’s hair cut,” Body said. “Families are struggling to get their kids back to school, looking good, with their hair cuts done, to keep them fresh, to make them feel good. … (Clary Sage) is pampering them, and it means a lot to the community.”
Wednesday was the last day Clary Sage College would be providing free haircuts to Tulsa students through its Cuts for Kids program.
Paula Matthews, a department head of the barber program at the school, said this is the 12th year Clary Sage has provided free back-to-school haircuts.
“When kids come in and they pick their haircut and their faces light up with a smile, … it’s why you do what you do,” Matthews said. “Some of the kiddos that come in — we see them every year.”
Last year, Cuts for Kids served over 1,200 Tulsa-area students, but numbers are lower this year. With only about 300 kids this year, Matthews hypothesized that the pandemic kept people home.
Bettina Hilton, mother of 11-year-old Ava, pointed adoringly to her daughter, sitting tall in the styling chair as a cosmetology student meticulously parted the girl’s hair.
“Oh, this is just phenomenal,” said Hilton. “And you don’t need an appointment! I can take (Ava) here on my lunch break. It’s just brilliant.”
Hilton explained that between work and back-to-school errands, scheduling conflicts create another daily hurdle to overcome in preparation for the first day of school. Clary Sage’s all-day walk-in availability was the cherry on top for her. The school found a way to make free haircuts even better.
But not only grateful parents and excited children walked away from Cuts for Kids. Barbers and cosmetology students were happy to help, too.
Jesse Moore, a student in the barber program for a year, said he’s grateful for the opportunity.
“To make a kid laugh and feel good about themselves — it feels good,” Moore said. He reminisced about cutting his nephew’s hair for years before enrolling in the barber school, and he said he’s happy to grow further in this skill now.
For boys, this year’s No. 1 requested haircut is a hard part with a fade, according to Matthews. Most girls just requested a couple of inches off the bottom.
Matthews said that ultimately, the goal is to give back to the community, and she hopes more families will come out next year.