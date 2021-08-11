'Just phenomenal': Clary Sage College provides free back-to-school haircuts

Tulsan Crystal Body sat front row in the Clary Sage College lobby with her 4-year-old son, Sylvester. She smiled while explaining what Cuts for Kids means to local families.

“Some people might not have the funds to get their kid’s hair cut,” Body said. “Families are struggling to get their kids back to school, looking good, with their hair cuts done, to keep them fresh, to make them feel good. … (Clary Sage) is pampering them, and it means a lot to the community.”

Wednesday was the last day Clary Sage College would be providing free haircuts to Tulsa students through its Cuts for Kids program.

Paula Matthews, a department head of the barber program at the school, said this is the 12th year Clary Sage has provided free back-to-school haircuts.

“When kids come in and they pick their haircut and their faces light up with a smile, … it’s why you do what you do,” Matthews said. “Some of the kiddos that come in — we see them every year.”

Last year, Cuts for Kids served over 1,200 Tulsa-area students, but numbers are lower this year. With only about 300 kids this year, Matthews hypothesized that the pandemic kept people home.