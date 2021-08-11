'Just phenomenal': Clary Sage College provide free back-to-school haircuts to all Tulsa students

Tulsan Crystal Body sat front row in the Clary Sage College lobby with her 4-year-old son Sylvester. She smiled while explaining what Cuts for Kids means to local families.
“Some people might not have the funds to get their kid’s hair cut,” Body said. “Families are struggling to get their kids back to school, looking good, with their hair cuts done, to keep them fresh, to make them feel good… (CSC) is pampering them, and it means a lot to the community.”
Wednesday was the last day Clary Sage College would be providing free haircuts to Tulsa students through their Cuts for Kids program.
Paula Matthews, a department head of the barber program at CSC, said this is the 12th year CSC has opened their doors to provide free haircuts.
“When kids come in, and they pick their haircut, and their faces light up with a smile… it’s why you do what you do,” Matthews said. “Some of the kiddos that come in — we see them every year.”
Last year, Cuts for Kids serviced over 1,200 Tulsa area students, but numbers are lower this year. Matthews hypothesized that the pandemic kept people home, seeing as only about 300 kids received haircuts this year.
Bettina Hilton, mother of 11-year-old Ava, pointed adoringly to her daughter, sitting tall in the styling chair as a cosmetology student meticulously parted the girl’s hair.
“Oh, this is just phenomenal,” said Hilton. “And you don’t need an appointment! I can take (Ava) here on my lunch break. It’s just brilliant.”
Hilton explained that between work and back-to-school errands, scheduling conflicts create another daily hurdle to overcome in preparation for the first day of school. CSC’s all-day, walk-in availability was the cherry on top for Hilton. They found a way to make free haircuts even better.
But not only grateful parents and excited children walked away from Cuts for Kids. Barbers and cosmetology students enrolled in CSC’s program were happy to help, too.
Jesse Moore, a student in CSC’s barber program for a year, said he’s grateful for the opportunity.
“To make a kid laugh and feel good about themselves, it feels good,” Moore said. He reminisced about cutting his nephew’s hair for years before enrolling at CSC, and he said he’s happy to grow further in this skill now.
For boys, this year’s No. 1 requested hair cut is a hard part with a fade, according to Matthews. Most girls just requested a couple of inches off the bottom.
Matthews said that ultimately, their goal at CSC is give back to the community, and she hopes that more families will come out today and next year.
Listed below are other local organizations offering free or discounted back-to-school haircuts:
Tulsa Dream Center
Free haircuts and braids for students at their back-to-school splash bash
Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
200 W 46th St.
Knockouts Tulsa
Offering $10 haircuts for students 12 and younger
This week only
6626 S. Memorial Dr.
